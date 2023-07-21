Expand / Collapse search

Olney man lured teen into a wooded area before raping her: police

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Police say an Olney man charged with raping a teen may have more victims. 

31-year-old Joshua Black is accused of luring a teen girl into a wooded area in the 17700 block of Prince Philip Drive in Olney on July 20 around 7 p.m., where he sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Joshua Black, 30

Black was charged with multiple counts of second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense. He is currently being held without bond. 

Montgomery County detectives believe there may be other victims of Black's that have not contacted police. MCPD asks anyone with information to call the SVID- Child Exploitation Unit at (240) 773-5400 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County  at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Introducing the FOX LOCAL App for your Smart TV!

FOX LOCAL is a brand new, completely free local news app that helps you Stay Ahead of news across DC, Maryland and Virginia. Watch FOX 5's in-depth reporting about current events in the DMV and beyond. Stream coverage of the biggest stories 24/7 on issues that matter to you. Get breaking news, traffic, weather, politics, sports, health and more. Watch LION Lunch Hour and the DMV Zone - and when FOX 5 isn't on TV, we'll offer streams of LiveNOW from FOX and FOX Weather. You'll also be able to stream other FOX TV stations such as FOX 5 Atlanta and FOX 2 Detroit - with more cities on the way! Beyond streaming, you also can get video on demand featuring clips from all of FOX 5 DC's shows including Good Day DC, LION Lunch Hour, DMV Zone, Like It Or Not!, The Final 5, In The Courts, On The Hill - and much more.