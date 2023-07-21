Olney man lured teen into a wooded area before raping her: police

Police say an Olney man charged with raping a teen may have more victims.

31-year-old Joshua Black is accused of luring a teen girl into a wooded area in the 17700 block of Prince Philip Drive in Olney on July 20 around 7 p.m., where he sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Joshua Black, 30

Black was charged with multiple counts of second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense. He is currently being held without bond.

Montgomery County detectives believe there may be other victims of Black's that have not contacted police. MCPD asks anyone with information to call the SVID- Child Exploitation Unit at (240) 773-5400 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).