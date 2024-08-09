Old Town Alexandria flooded after Debby’s remnants move through

Floodwaters swamped Old Town Alexandria after the remnants of Debby moved through the D.C. region on Friday.

The storm was a tropical depression by late Thursday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said. It made landfall early Monday on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Then, Debby made a second landfall early Thursday in South Carolina as a tropical storm. At least seven people have died related to Debby.

The flood-prone city of Alexandria floods regularly during heavy periods of rain. Officials handed out sandbags to residents and businesses earlier this week to try and reduce the impact of the storm.

The National Weather Service urges residents to avoid standing flood water, as it may hide many dangers. Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals and other toxins. In Alexandria, trashcans could be seen partially submerged in the flood water.

They say a vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in seconds. NWS says 12 inches of water can float a car or small SUV and18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.

