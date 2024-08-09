Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:30 PM EDT, Fauquier County
12
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:42 PM EDT until SAT 10:47 AM EDT, Fauquier County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:04 AM EDT until FRI 1:00 PM EDT, Fairfax County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, Montgomery County, District of Columbia
Flood Warning
from FRI 10:33 AM EDT until FRI 1:30 PM EDT, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, Fairfax County, Prince Georges County, Montgomery County, District of Columbia
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 12:15 PM EDT, Carroll County
Flood Warning
from FRI 10:34 AM EDT until FRI 1:30 PM EDT, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from FRI 11:13 AM EDT until FRI 2:15 PM EDT, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from FRI 10:20 AM EDT until FRI 4:30 PM EDT, Frederick County, Carroll County
Flood Warning
from FRI 10:23 AM EDT until FRI 1:15 PM EDT, Frederick County, Carroll County
Coastal Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Dorchester County
Coastal Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM EDT, Anne Arundel County
Coastal Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, District of Columbia

Old Town Alexandria flooded after Debby’s remnants move through

By
Updated  August 9, 2024 11:55am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Floodwaters swamped Old Town Alexandria after the remnants of Debby moved through the D.C. region on Friday.

Flood waters swamped Old Town Alexandria after remnants of Debby moved through the D.C. region Friday.

The storm was a tropical depression by late Thursday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said. It made landfall early Monday on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Then, Debby made a second landfall early Thursday in South Carolina as a tropical storm. At least seven people have died related to Debby.

The flood-prone city of Alexandria floods regularly during heavy periods of rain.  Officials handed out sandbags to residents and businesses earlier this week to try and reduce the impact of the storm.

The National Weather Service urges residents to avoid standing flood water, as it may hide many dangers. Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals and other toxins. In Alexandria, trashcans could be seen partially submerged in the flood water. 

They say a vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in seconds. NWS says 12 inches of water can float a car or small SUV and18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.

Debby’s remnants hit DMV LIVE updates: Flooding concerns, tornado threats as storm moves out

