Debby’s remnants hit DMV LIVE updates: Tornado Warnings for Montgomery, Howard, Carroll Counties

745AM UPDATE

TORNADO WARNINGS for Montgomery, Howard, Carroll Counties. TORNADO WATCHES are in effect for the entire DMV. FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS are in place for parts of the region on Friday as the remnants of Debby bring heavy rains, flash flooding and damaging winds.

7AM UPDATE

Tornado Watches for:

District of Columbia

Maryland Counties Included:

-Anne Arundel

-Baltimore

-Calvert

-Caroline

-Carroll

-Cecil

-Charles

-Dorchester

-Frederick

-Harford

-Howard

-Kent

-Montgomery

-Prince George’s

-Queen Anne’s

-Somerset

-St. Mary’s

-Talbot

-Wicomico

-Worcester



Maryland Independent Cities Included:

-Baltimore City



Virginia Counties Included:

-Accomack

-Arlington

-Caroline

-Essex

-Fairfax

-Fauquier

-King and Queen

-King George

-King William

-Lancaster

-Loudoun

-Middlesex

-Northumberland

-Prince William

-Richmond

-Spotsylvania

-Stafford

-Westmoreland



Virginia Independent Cities Included:

- Alexandria

- Fairfax

- Falls Church

- Fredericksburg

- Manassas

- Manassas Park

Adjacent coastal waters included are

- Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE

- Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE

- Chesapeake Bay north of Pooles Island MD

- Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point MD

- Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point to North Beach MD

- Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD

- Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA

- Tidal Potomac from Key Bridge to Indian Head MD

- Tidal Potomac from Indian Head to Cobb Island MD

- Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA

- Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor

- Chester River to Queenstown MD

- Eastern Bay

- Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River

- Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD

- Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island

- Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point to Windmill Point VA

- Rappahannock River from Urbanna to Windmill Point

Delaware counties included are

- Kent

- New Castle

Pennsylvania counties included are

- Adams

- Berks

- Bradford

- Bucks

- Carbon

- Chester

- Columbia

- Cumberland

- Dauphin

- Delaware

- Juniata

- Lackawanna

- Lancaster

- Lebanon

- Lehigh

- Luzerne

- Lycoming

- Monroe

- Montgomery

- Montour

- Northampton

- Northumberland

- Perry

- Philadelphia

- Pike

- Schuylkill

- Snyder

- Sullivan

- Susquehanna

- Union

- Wayne

- Wyoming

- York

645AM UPDATE

Tornado Warnings for all parts of DMV have expired. Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for parts of D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern District of Columbia...

South Central Montgomery County in central Maryland...

Arlington County in northern Virginia...

Northeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia...

The Western City of Alexandria in northern Virginia...

The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia...

* Until 945 AM EDT.

* At 637 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 5 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Arlington... Alexandria...

Bethesda... Annandale...

Springfield... Vienna...

Groveton... Falls Church...

Mantua... Fort Belvoir...

Pimmit Hills... Mclean...

American Legion Bridge... Rosslyn...

Potomac... Burke...

Oakton... Lincolnia...

Tysons Corner... Franconia...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

640AM UPDATE

The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Warnings for parts of Maryland and Virginia as the remnants of Debby hit the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia regions with heavy rains, flash flooding and damaging winds.

A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM EDT FOR EAST

CENTRAL FAIRFAX AND THE SOUTHWESTERN CITY OF ALEXANDRIA...

At 639 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over I395 and I495 Interchange, or over Springfield,

moving north at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying

debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.

Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile

homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...

Annandale around 645 AM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include North

Springfield, Hayfield, and West Springfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

630AM UPDATE

VIRGINIA TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a Tornado Warning for...

Southern Arlington County in northern Virginia...

Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia...

East central Prince William County in northern Virginia...

The southwestern City of Alexandria in northern Virginia...

* Until 645 AM EDT.

* At 622 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Woodbridge, moving north at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown,

flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur.

Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is

likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Springfield, Groveton, Fort Belvoir, Woodbridge, Burke, Lorton,

Franconia, Hybla Valley, and Newington around 625 AM EDT.

Alexandria, Annandale, Huntington, Lincolnia, and I395 and I495

Interchange around 630 AM EDT.

Mantua around 635 AM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Hayfield, North Springfield, Mount Vernon, West Springfield,

Ravensworth, Mason Neck, and Potomac Heights.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

MARYLAND TORNADO WARNING

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM EDT FOR

NORTHWESTERN CHARLES COUNTY...

At 622 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Woodbridge, moving north at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying

debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.

Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile

homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely.

Locations impacted include...

Bryans Road, Potomac Heights, Marbury, and Rison.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the

National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency

who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the

path of dangerous weather.

6AM UPDATE

A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EDT FOR WEST

CENTRAL CHARLES COUNTY...

At 602 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Fairview Beach, moving north at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying

debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.

Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile

homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

west central Charles County, including the following locations...

Nanjemoy.

Debby’s remnants hit DC live updates: Tornado Warning remains in effect

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not

wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!