Old Bay Goldfish crackers hit the shelves for the summer

There's a new twist to the spicy seasoning synonymous with summertime around the Baltimore and D.C. regions!

Old Bay Seasoning has partnered with Pepperidge Farms to create limited edition Old Bay Goldfish crackers.

Old Bay Goldfish crackers (OLD BAY / @OLDBAYSeasoning)

The fish-shaped crackers are sprinkled with the iconic blend of spices and will hit store shelves soon, both companies say.

You can also pick up the snack online – but at last check on McCormick's website – the crackers are sold out.

This isn't the first time Old Bay has been pared with other foods and drinks to create unique blends.

Aside from their classic spices for all-things-seafood -- Old Bay flavored vodka, hot sauce and drink mixes are available. Herr's has a line of Old Bay flavored potato chips and Bigs sells Old Bay seasoned sunflower seeds.

In 2014 Flying Dog Brewery in Frederick released, Dead Rise, an Old Bay infused summertime brew.