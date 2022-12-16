Officials repair second water main break in weeks along Clopper Road in Montgomery County

A water main break in Montgomery County on Friday morning that caused delays and prompted several school closures has been repaired.

Montgomery County Police say the break happened along Clopper Road in Germantown on Friday morning, prompting crews to close the road between Mateny Road and Cinnamon Drive.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

As a result, Montgomery County Public Schools announced that Northwest High School, Clopper Mill Elementary School, and Great Seneca Creek Elemtary School would close early Friday.

The break also forced officials to open a water station for impacted customers, and drivers were warned of significant delays in the area over the course of the repairs.

On Saturday, officials announced that the pipe had been repaired, and water service was restored to the area.

They added that crews are now working to fix the road, but did not indicate when that repair would be completed.

A tweet from Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission Water shows repair work is underway on the impacted stretch of Clopper Road.

This is the second water main break since November to impact this area of Clopper Road. The first break, which was repaired in a day, happened on November 15 near Cinnamon Drive.

In a tweet on Friday, WSSC Water officials acknowledged that the repeated water main issues are causing frustration for people in the area, and promised to evaluate options to fix the problem.