Clopper Road water main break repaired in Germantown

A broken water main in Montgomery County was repaired Wednesday evening and officials say all customers should now have water.

The 24-inch main is along Clopper Road near Cinnamon Drive in the Germantown area.

The main was reported broken Tuesday afternoon. The break caused a sinkhole to form on the roadway.

Clopper Road water main break (WSSC)

Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission officials say crews were able to dig out the pipe and are now working to shut off the water supply and replace the broken section. In a tweet, officials say getting the valves to hold closed is a challenge.

Commuters can expect delays in the area throughout the morning. One lane remains open on both sides of the roadway.