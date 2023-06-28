Officials ID firefighter killed in Leonardtown blaze

Officials at Naval Air Station Patuxent River have released the name of the firefighter killed in a two-alarm blaze in Leonardtown.

Brice C. Trossbach was a member of the Naval District Washington Fire Department based at NAS Patuxent River. He was killed Wednesday after rushing into the early morning house fire on Deer Wood Park Drive in St. Mary's County.

Trossbach was assisting first responders at the scene when the first floor of the house collapsed underneath them. He became trapped under debris from the collapse and died at the scene. According to sources, the fire was likely sparked by a lighting strike.

"Trossbach made the ultimate sacrifice while responding to a mutual aid call of a structure fire in Leonardtown, Maryland, dedicating his life to protect and serve our community," officials said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach (NAS Patuxent River)

Captain Derrick Kingsley, Commander of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, spoke Tuesday shortly after Trossbach died and called him a "true hero," adding that he rushed into the home without hesitation.

A volunteer firefighter from Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 was hurt battling the blaze. No other injuries were reported.