Leonardtown blaze that killed firefighter likely caused by lightning strike: source

A two-alarm fire that destroyed a Leonardtown home and took the life of a firefighter was likely caused by a lightning strike, sources tell FOX 5's Bob Barnard.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. at a home on Deer Wood Park Drive in St. Mary's County.

The firefighter's identify has not been released, but officials say he was a member of the Naval District Washington Fire Department based at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. He and others with him were offering support to first responders at the scene.

Barnard says when first responders went in the front door of the home, the first floor collapsed underneath them quickly. Those who fell to the basement were able to get out on their own. The firefighter who died was trapped under debris and died there on the scene.

Captain Derrick Kingsley, Commander of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, called the fallen firefighter a "true hero" and said he rushed into the home without hesitation.

It is unclear if any residents were in the house at the time of the fire.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Firefighter killed battling 2-alarm house fire in Leonardtown (Maryland State Fire Marshal)

A volunteer firefighter from Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 was transported and is being treated at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Maryland State Fire Marshal remained at the scene Tuesday afternoon combing through what remains of the house.

St. Mary's County leaders lowered flags in the county to half-staff Tuesday.

Drivers and motorists in the area can expect road closures and delays.