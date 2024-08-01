Officers shoot, kill armed Woodbridge man during overnight barricade: officials

Authorities shot and killed a man they say was armed after he barricaded himself inside a home in Prince William County.

The incident began on Wednesday night around 8:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 3400 block of Caledonia Circle in Woodbridge to investigate a report of a suicidal individual.

That person was later found to have gone to a friend’s house nearby in the 3000 block of Bromley Court.

Officers say they attempted to get the man to safely surrender numerous times during the night. Officials say they engaged the man around 5:30 a.m. Thursday and fired shots which killed him. Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

Police say no officers or members of the community were injured during the incident. There is no active threat to the community.

The investigation is continuing at this time.