Officers honor frontline workers at Inova Fairfax Hospital
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Members of the Fairfax County Police Department saluted health care workers at Inova Fairfax Hospital Wednesday.
CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA
Officers lined the roadways near the hospital entrance to honor front-line workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Similar scenes played out earlier this week at the hospital as well as Wednesday night at Inova Alexandria.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather