DC homicide suspect killed in shootout with fugitive task force

The Brief Homicide suspect was killed during shootout with fugitive task force in DC Officers were serving a warrant when gunfire erupted inside an apartment building. No officers were injured, and the suspect’s weapon was recovered.



A homicide suspect was shot and killed Thursday morning during an exchange of gunfire with members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. inside an apartment building in the 1400 block of Girard Street in the northwest, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

Task force responds

The suspect, an adult male, was wanted for first-degree murder while armed in the killing of 33-year-old Maurisha Singletary, who was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a Minnesota Avenue residence on Oct. 5.

According to Smith, gunfire broke out as officers moved in to serve a warrant. The suspect was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gunfire broke out

No task force members were injured, and no MPD officers discharged their weapons, Smith said. A firearm was recovered from the suspect.

MPD’s internal affairs division is leading the investigation, which will also be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, formed in 2024, includes more than 100 federal, state and local agencies across the D.C. region.

