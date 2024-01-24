Officer-involved shooting reported in Northwest DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of North Capitol and New York Ave.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC officer-involved shooting under investigation

MPD officials arrived in Northwest, D.C. on January 24, Tuesday, around 9:45 a.m. in response to the report of a shooting.

No word on any injuries or the cause of this incident. North Capitol is shut down between P and M Streets as the investigation continues.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

