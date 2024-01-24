Expand / Collapse search

Officer-involved shooting reported in Northwest DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:31AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

DC officer-involved shooting under investigation

The Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of North Capitol and New York Ave.

WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of North Capitol and New York Ave. 

Image 1 of 3

DC officer-involved shooting under investigation

MPD officials arrived in Northwest, D.C. on January 24, Tuesday, around 9:45 a.m. in response to the report of a shooting.

No word on any injuries or the cause of this incident. North Capitol is shut down between P and M Streets as the investigation continues. 

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 

Stay with FOX 5 for updates and new information. 