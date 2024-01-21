Officer hit by van in Prince George's County fires shots at 2 suspects, injuring 1
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two suspects were arrested after a Prince George’s County officer was hit with a van and shots were fired in the early morning hours Sunday.
Police say the incident happened in Clinton, Md. around 1:50 a.m.
Two suspects hit the officer with the van, then fled the scene leading to a police pursuit.
The driver and a second suspect were apprehended at Branch Avenue and Old Silver Hill Road.
After the arrest, police found that one suspect had been shot. He is currently in stable condition at a hospital.
The officer hit by the van was also transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing and police say more information will be released later.