Officer fires weapon during suspect pursuit in Congress Heights

Authorities say a Metro Transit Police Department officer discharged their weapon during a suspect pursuit in the District.

The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of MLK Jr. Avenue in Congress Heights.

Officials say no one is believed to have been struck by the gunfire. It is unclear what prompted the pursuit.

Metro trains briefly bypassed the nearby Congress Heights Metro station. Normal service resumed a short time later.

D.C. police will investigate the incident as is protocol with any officer-involved shooting.