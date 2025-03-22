Off-duty Prince George’s County officer charged with driving while impaired

The Brief An off-duty Prince George’s County Police patrol officer was charged with driving while impaired. Officer Simeon Daramola's police powers have since been suspended.



A Prince George’s County Police patrol officer was charged with driving while impaired.

According to officials, Officer Simeon Daramola was off-duty at the time of the incident and driving his marked police cruiser.

Officers with the Laurel City Police Department located Officer Daramola on Fourth Street in Laurel, Maryland on Saturday morning at around 2:15 a.m. He was issued DWI-related citations.

Daramola's police powers have since been suspended. An administrative investigation has been launched into this incident.

Daramola joined the agency in 2023 and is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.