Ocean City cancels Sunfest 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sunfest, Ocean City's biggest festival of the year that draws crowds from across the region, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resort town made the announcement on Tuesday that it would postpone the 2020 festival until next year.

An aerial view from a drone shows an empty parking lot and beach on April 27, 2020 in Ocean City, Maryland. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The festival was scheduled to run from October 1 to October 4 and was to be held in the Inlet parking lot near the city's famous Boardwalk.

"Ocean City has actively promoted the many ways visitors can enjoy the town while maintaining physical distancing this summer, but for an event like Sunfest, we recognized it would not be possible to host the event in a way that was in the best interest of public health," said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan in a statement. "Late summer and early fall offers the best weather of the year in Ocean City, and we look forward to welcoming guests in a way that can balance fun with their safety and health."

Meehan says Ocean City residents and visitors are required to follow physical distancing rules, follow limits on gatherings and wear masks or face coverings in stores and on public transportation.

Nearby Rehoboth Beach canceled its annual Halloween celebration, the Sea Witch Festival, which was scheduled for the end of October and features a costume parade.

