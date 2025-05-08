Nuevo Papa! World leaders congratulate Pope Leo XIV

World leaders extended their congratulations to Pope Leo XIV, formerly Robert Prevost, following his historic election as the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

His appointment marks a significant moment for the Church as it welcomes new leadership on the world stage.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope" posted President Donald Trump to Truth Social. "It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

"Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith."

"Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago!" said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"A historic moment as we witness the first American leading the Catholic Church," posted Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

"Congratulations to the new Pope, Pope Leo XIV! What an exciting time to have the first-ever American Pope!" wrote United States Representative Kat Cammack.