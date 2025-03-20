NTSB says Key Bridge collapse could have been prevented with 'vulnerability and risk assessments'

The Brief The NTSB provided an update on the Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore on Thursday. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy says the collapse could have been prevented if the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) had conducted certain assessments. The NTSB is now urging bridge owners in 19 states to implement four urgent safety recommendations.



On Thursday, the NTSB provided an update on the Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore and sounded the alarm for bridges across the country.

It was in the early morning hours of March 26, 2024, when the Denali container ship heading out of the Port of Baltimore lost power and slammed into a pier of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Six construction workers died in the collapse.

Next Wednesday marks one year since the tragedy in the Patapsco River.

What they're saying:

According to NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy, the collapse could have been prevented if the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) had conducted the correct vulnerability and risk assessments and studied recent vessel traffic as recommended by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, or AASHTO.

"The MDTA would have been aware that the bridge was almost 30 times greater than the risk threshold that AASHTO sets for critical essential bridges. Thirty times greater," Homendy said.

Big picture view:

The NTSB also made four urgent safety recommendations to bridge owners to do vulnerability assessments, basically checking their risk of collapse if a vessel collides into them. Specifically, they are targeting 30 owners of nearly 70 bridges in 19 states including Maryland, California, and Florida.

"Frankly, we've been sounding the alarm on this since the tragedy occurred and in testimony before the House Transportation and Infrastructure last April," Homendy said. "We need action. Public safety depends on it.

Thursday’s report does not suggest that the 68 bridges are certain to collapse, but that they need to be assessed. Homendy also said those recommended vulnerability assessments haven't been done on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge either.

"So what we are trying to do is prevent something in the future. That is always what we're trying to do," she said. "They need to know risk and take action.. we just don't know right now."

What's next:

FOX 5 has reached out to the MDTA and Governor Wes Moore's office for a response to the NTSB report. We will provide an update once we receive it.

The NTSB also released 1,000 pages of their investigation, including interviews, into the collapse. They will release audio transcripts and data recorder details in the coming weeks with a final report expected this fall.

The replacement bridge will cost about $2 billion and be complete by 2028.