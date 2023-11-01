Maryland gets first snowfall as November blows in wintery weather

The season's first snowflakes officially dropped in the D.C. area Wednesday, kicking off the start of November and bringing the potential for more winter weather as we approach the end of the year.

Several areas in Frederick County, Maryland saw some early morning snowfall. The area was expected to receive some snowfall after a winter weather advisory went into effect for the western Maryland area Tuesday evening.

As we head into November, winter weather forecasts suggest more snow than an average winter. Big winter events may not arrive until the new year, and there are several factors to be considered.

