"Not a random act": Police say person of interest in case of missing Fairfax County woman knew her

The hunt continues for missing 72-year-old Emily Lu. Police now have a person of interest and the FBI, as well as Prince George’s County Police, are now assisting with the search.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the person of interest knows he is a person of interest. They also say he is no stranger to Ms. Lu and this was not a random act. Although foul play is suspected, Major Ed O’Carroll this is still a missing person’s case.

"Even with our announcement today that we have a person of interest. We have not excluded there may be a second person of interest or someone involved with the person of interest," said Major O’Carroll.

FOX 5’s Sierra Fox asked Major O’Carroll if one of the people who rented a room from Ms. Lu was the person of interest.

"I will not say if the person of interest is a tenant. I can say that the person of interest is not a stranger to Ms. Lu," Maj. O'Carroll responded. "This was not a random act."

Detectives are now expanding the search outside of Virginia. Investigators are looking North, South, East, and West.

"We’ve used our drones, we’ve used our dive team, we’ve used search and rescue, we have drained ponds, we’ve looked above ground and below ground," said Major O’Carroll.

Ms. Lu was last seen over one month ago, alive, on surveillance video at the Aldi Grocery Store in Prince William County on Thursday, June 3.

The next day on Friday, June 4, Ms. Lu’s daughter, Jenny Ball, reported her missing to Fairfax County Police.

When officers responded to her Lorton home on Davis Drive. They found no signs of forced entry, but did notice Ms. Lu’s groceries were still in the car. They also discovered evidence of a possible struggle as if someone hurt her. Since then investigators have received lots of tips and signs of Ms. Lu that has lead them to find more evidence. The clues include videos and even tangible items like clothing.

Emily Lu’s daughter, Jenny Ball, was at the news conference after flying in from Arkansas. She spoke with Fox 5’s Sierra Fox afterwards and emotionally said she just wants her mom’s face to stay in the public’s eye because Lu is her favorite person.

Ball hosted a vigil at 7 p.m. on Thursday on Davis Drive for her mom. They gathered to bring awareness to the case and honor Lu.