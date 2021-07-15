Fairfax County police say they have identified 'person of interest' in case of missing 72-year-old woman

Authorities in Fairfax County say they have identified a ‘person of interest’ in the case of missing 72-year-old Emily Lu who disappeared over a month ago from the Lorton area following what police say were suspicious circumstances.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Emily Lu (Fairfax County Police / @FairfaxCountyPD)

At a press conference Thursday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said that the search for Lu has intensified and that crews planned search for her throughout the day near where she was last seen. He announced that that the reward has been increased to $20,000. The FBI and other local law enforcement agencies are now involved in the search.

"Although I cannot and will not identify the ‘person interest’ I can share with you – it’s more than a hunch," said Major Edward O'Carroll. "We do not believe that the foul play that resulted in Mrs. Lu’s disappearance was random or committed by a person unknown to her," he continued.

DAUGHTER OF MISSING 72-YEAR-OLD FAIRFAX COUNTY WOMAN DESPERATE FOR ANSWERS

Lu was last seen on Thursday, June 3 walking out of the Aldi in Woodbridge. Surveillance video shows her sorting through groceries at the checkout line around 8 p.m. Lu then drove to her Davis drive home in Lorton.

FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE SUSPECT FOUL PLAY IN DISAPPEARANCE OF 72-YEAR-OLD LORTON WOMAN

Investigators said she parked, but never took her groceries out of the car. Police found evidence there was a struggle and that Lu may have been hurt inside her home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-691-2131.