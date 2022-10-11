Northwest High School football coach breaks silence after brawl in Gaithersburg

Northwest High School's head football coach broke his silence Monday — nearly three weeks after being accused of assaulting a Gaithersburg High School staff member during a game between both schools.

On Monday, Travis Hawkins tweeted about his emotional journey since the incident occurred on Sept. 16.

"I’ve been left in the dark wondering when I’ll get back to coaching my kids," Hawkins tweeted. "For the first time in my life, I’ve been stripped away from something that has always been an outlet to me.

"Something that at times I felt was the only thing that loved me the way I loved it. I’ve been trying to protect my mental health, some days are a lot harder than others."

Hawkins said that he's remained respectful throughout the investigation process, however, he's "sick and tired of being sick and tired."

Last month, FOX 5 discovered that in Maryland Case Search, the state’s online court database, a William C. Gant filed an assault charge against Hawkins.

READ MORE: Investigation underway into massive fight at Gaithersburg High School football game

Gant is listed online as the Gaithersburg High School athletic director and Hawkins is listed as Northwest High School’s head coach.

In Maryland Case Search, the date of the offense is listed as Sept. 16, the same day fighting broke out at the football game.

FOX 5 reached out to both coaches, along with several other officials associated with the schools and MCPS.

Hawkins confirmed that he did hear an assault charge was filed against him. He declined to say anymore at the time. FOX 5 was unable reach the Gaithersburg AD.

Gaithersburg officers said four juveniles have been charged with assault and one 19-years-old male of Germantown was charged with second degree assault, mutual affray, disorderly conduct, intoxicated endanger and failure to obey lawful order.

A preliminary hearing related to Hawkins' charge is slated for early November. FOX 5 has reached out to him to comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.