4 juveniles charged with assault after fight at Gaithersburg High School football game

Four juveniles have been charged with assault and one 19-year-old faces multiple charges after a fight broke out at a high school football game in Gaithersburg Friday night, according to Gaithersburg Police.

Gaithersburg officers say four juveniles have been charged with assault and one 19-years-old male of Germantown was charged with Second Degree Assault, Mutual Affray, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Endanger and Failure to Obey Lawful Order.

Police say the charges were the result of fights that occurred off of the field and as crowds were dispersing.

Montgomery County police received a call at 8:23 p.m. to provide additional units for crowd control due to a fight at Gaithersburg High School.

Police said that the fight only involved players from Northwest High School and Gaithersburg on the field and that no spectators were involved.

However, according to school officials, several scuffles broke out among individuals outside the stadium. Officials said a few students were involved in the scuffles.

Gaithersburg and Northwest High Schools and Montgomery County Public Schools security will be conducting an administrative review regarding students and staff involved in the fighting on the field during the game.

