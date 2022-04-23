Northwest DC officer-involved shooting: Woman in special officer uniform killed, another person hurt

One person is dead, and another is hurt, after a police-involved shooting in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Police said just before 6:00 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot in the arm and began rendering first aid. Police have not released an update on the woman's condition.

Police also found a woman wearing a special police officer's uniform at the scene, who was in possession of a semi-automatic gun and acting erratically. Police said the woman's uniform had a name listed on it that did not match hers.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said officers at the scene reported that the uniformed woman was on the front porch of a residence smashing windows. Contee added that the residence belongs to a person unrelated to the incident, and they are not sure why the uniformed woman was in front of the house.

MPD officers ordered the uniformed woman to the ground, but after failing to comply, an MPD officer shot the woman. Officers rendered first aid after the shooting, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and the uniformed woman was pronounced dead. Police Chief Contee said police are not sure how many times the uniformed woman was shot. Investigators have not released the names of the victims or the officers involved in the incident.

Police said the investigation into what led up to the incident is ongoing. Police Chief Contee said the two women involved lived in the same block and may have been familiar with each other.

Police also recovered a gun at the scene, but they have not said who the gun belonged to.

Investigators are asking neighbors with information on the incident to call MPD at (202) 727-9099.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.