Northwest DC mural celebrates city’s Go-Go music history

D.C. culture has been synonymous with Go-Go music for decades – and a new mural in Northwest is celebrating the iconic sound of the nation’s capital.

Murals are going up throughout the District as part of the 14th season of MuralsDC – but Mayor Muriel Bowser took the time to attending the unveiling of the one at the corner of 7th and Florida Avenue, Northwest.

"The message at 7th and Florida couldn’t be clearer – you can’t and won’t mute DC. Go-Go is DC and DC is Go-Go," the mayor said.

The mural, painted by local artist Kaliq Crosby, features a young boy on percussion.

City officials described the piece as "a throwback to Go-Go’s early roots, when local youth would beat out a Go-Go rhythm on empty 5-gallon plastic jugs."

Crosby’s mural is the first of three distinct works of art to be featured on the wall.

Another section is currently being painted by frequent MuralsDC artist Aniekan Udofia, whose work is sponsored, in part, by Shaw Mainstreets.

Find out where you can see this mural, and others throughout the District.

