Talented artists behind the P.A.I.N.T.S. Institute talk celebrating Black History Month

If you were traveling in many parts of the District last year you may have seen any one of the 93 murals the P.A.I.N.T.S Institute and their artists created.

As we can continue to celebrate the story of African American history being told through murals, our last story focuses on the Executive Director John Chisholm and artist Keiona Clark.

Both were involved in the mural movement and along with other artists created pieces related to the pandemic, protests, and politics.

MORE BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHTS

FOX 5’s Director of News Projects Terri Tolliver and Photojournalist Jesse Burkett-Hall were grateful to have had the opportunity to interview Chisholm before his unexpected death.

Advertisement

His family, friends, artists, and the community will remember him as a selfless advocate, working tirelessly to improve the lives of those around him.

