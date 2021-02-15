Expand / Collapse search

Artist uses talents to portray young Black men in more positive light

Black History Month
FOX 5 DC

Maryland artist uses talents to portray young Black men in more positive light

Daniel Katz-Hernandez is a deaf artist from Gaithersburg who is painting mural with the goal in mind of portraying young Black men in a more positive light.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - If you are near 4802 Rhode Island Avenue in Hyattsville, Maryland, take a second to stop in the alley near Streetcar 82 Brewing Co. and take a look at the 27-foot-by-15 foot mural called ‘Water Balloons Dancing."

WATCH BELOW FOR CLOSED CAPTIONING:

Closed Captioning: Artist uses talents to portray young Black men in more positive light

It was created by Gaithersburg resident and Gallaudet grad Daniel Katz-Hernandez.

Katz-Hernandez is a self-taught artist who wanted to share positive images of young black men in his community. 

This story is the third in a series celebrating Black History Month by taking a look the roles murals play in telling the story of African American history.

