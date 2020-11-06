Northwest DC man charged in ‘green hat peeper’ case
WASHINGTON - A Northwest D.C. man who was allegedly caught on camera using a cell phone record victims through their windows has been located.
D.C. police say 34-year-old Matthew Prior will be charged with disorderly conduct and voyeurism.
Police began investigating after the suspect was caught on a surveillance camera outside of a victim’s window in the 1700 block of Willard Street, Northwest.
Police thanked people in the community who helped them track the suspect down.