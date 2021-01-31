Northern Virginians enjoy first big snowfall

Northern Virginia got over three inches of snow on Sunday.

FOX 5 spoke to several people there who welcomed the rare winter storm.

"This brings a whole new dimension to our winter. So it’s great to be outside." John Finney who lives in Virginia said.

"I love it. I’m from Connecticut. It’s like a white washing of winter, it’s great," Deb Dubois said while shoveling her sidewalk. "All of the neighbors in this whole area got together. Shoveled the entire sidewalk, all the way up. So the least I can do is my own when the post lady comes."

Shamvhavi Ramaswamy is home from college.

"I go to Rutgers and I was sad that I was missing the snow this year, so this is great," Ramaswamy said. "I remember, last month it was supposed to snow a lot and it didn’t. I was really excited. I didn’t expect this much so it’s nice."

Plow truck drivers spent hours clearing and re-clearing the roads.



"I got a pretty large area of Arlington here. Everything on Wilson Blvd.," Marcus Lamb a plow driver contractor for Arlington County said.

Lamb said he’s happy the area is finally seeing snow after a few mild winters.

"Oh, I love it. Work all night. It’s great," he said. "Twelve hour shifts. I get off at 1:00 a.m. and then we’re in a hotel room all night and then right back to it," Lamb added.

As of 9:00 p.m. Sunday Virginia State Police responded to 362 traffic crashes and 321 disabled or stuck vehicles statewide. They’re asking drivers to stay off the roads overnight so plows can continue to clear the snow.

