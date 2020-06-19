Northern Virginia tattoo shop offers free cover-ups for racist tattoos

Call it a sign of the times.

The owner at a tattoo shop in Northern Virginia is offering free cover ups for racially insensitive and controversial tattoos including confederate flag tattoos, racist symbols and more.

The owner at Electric Pair O’ Dice Tattoo has a message for those who are having a change of heart about their tattoos — he’ll cover up polarizing or racist symbols — no charge.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports two people have already come in for the complimentary tattoo service including a father with an interracial daughter.

He wanted to send a different message to his daughter as America and his view on race is shifting and moving toward racial equality and justice for all.

He had a confederate flag tattoo replaced with with a wolf.

Anthony Harris read about this on Fredericksburg.com and drove all the way from Fort Washington, Maryland to support the cause.

The tattoo shop’s owner Jeremiah Hirsch says it’s a small step to help Erase the Hate — that’s what he’s calling his campaign to replace racially offensive tattoos.

While Hirsch is doing the tattoo replacement for free, he says he is donating any tips to the Fredericksburg NAACP.

Moving forward, Hirsch is exploring offering Black Lives Matter themed tattoos, also complimentary to raise awareness about racial inequality.

He says so far the response has been overwhelmingly positive.