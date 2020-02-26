Northern Virginia resident being tested for coronavirus, health department says
WASHINGTON - A Northern Virginia resident is being tested for coronavirus, according to the health department.
No cases have been confirmed in the state since the outbreak.
Three people in Northern Virginia who were tested showed negative results.
Brazil confirmed the first case in Latin America on Wednesday, and another case was confirmed in a U.S. soldier stationed in South Korea.
