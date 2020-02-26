Expand / Collapse search

Northern Virginia resident being tested for coronavirus, health department says

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON - A Northern Virginia resident is being tested for coronavirus, according to the health department.

No cases have been confirmed in the state since the outbreak.

Three people in Northern Virginia who were tested showed negative results.

Top U.S. health officials this week&nbsp;provided further details on the nation's "coordinated public health response" to the China-linked&nbsp;coronavirus&nbsp;that's killed more than 100 people and sickened thousands of others worldwide.

Brazil confirmed the first case in Latin America on Wednesday, and another case was confirmed in a U.S. soldier stationed in South Korea.

