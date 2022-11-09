Northern Virginia man sentenced to prison for attempted production, possession of child porn

article

A man from Virginia will spend 16 years in prison for attempted production and possession of child pornography from several underage victims.

Brian Scott McGalem, 24, of Fairfax, Virginia was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Wednesday in a Virginia U.S. District Court.

According to court documents, McGalem repeatedly engaged in sexually explicit discussions with at least six minors, three of which were under the age of 12 at the time.

During these conversations, prosecutors say, McGalem attempted to groom the victims to send him sexually explicit pictures and videos of themselves.

Prosecutors say he also sent explicit images of himself to some of the minors.

The discussions happened on several social media platforms. Prosecutors allege McGalem's profiles went by the monikers "Random Hipster#2429" and "Sircoolbeans."

During the course of the investigation, authorities found several pictures and videos of child sexual abuse material on McGalem's electronic devices.

Investigators are continuing to investigate the case, and are working to identify additional victims.

People with information on the case are asked to call 1-866-347-2423.