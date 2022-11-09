Cecil County man charged with 8 counts of possession of child pornography

article

A Cecil County man has been arrested after evidence of possession of child pornography was found.

The suspect, Kevin Joseph Ardoin, 43, of Elkton, Maryland is charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Beginning in September 2022, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession of child pornography online.

READ MORE: Virginia school bus driver charged with distributing child pornography

At about 9:50 a.m. on Friday, troopers served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files. Ardoin was arrested at the scene.

Ardoin was transported to the Cecil County Detention Center, before being released after posting a $10,000 bail. The investigation continues.