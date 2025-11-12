Northern lights dazzle DMV region; aurora borealis forecast calls for possible return Wednesday

It wasn’t your imagination! That faint glow in the night sky over parts of the DMV wasn’t the city lights. The northern lights made a surprise visit Tuesday night, thanks to a powerful geomagnetic storm - and sky watchers may get one more shot to see them Wednesday night.

A rare show for our skies

The aurora borealis usually dances hundreds of miles closer to the Arctic Circle, but when the sun fires off a burst of energy strong enough, the colorful display can dip far south - sometimes even to the nation’s capital.

That’s what happened overnight. A geomagnetic storm from a recent solar flare sent charged particles slamming into Earth’s upper atmosphere, igniting streaks and swirls of color as far south as the Mid-Atlantic.

Some early risers and night owls across Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. snapped photos showing faint green and pink glows on the northern horizon.

Why it happens

When the sun releases a coronal mass ejection - essentially a cloud of magnetic energy - it travels toward Earth and interacts with our planet’s magnetic field.

The stronger the storm, the farther south the aurora can appear. This week’s event was strong enough to trigger a G4 (Severe) geomagnetic storm, one of the highest levels on NOAA’s space weather scale.

What to know for Wednesday night

If you missed last night’s show, you could get another chance. NOAA says the storm’s effects could linger into Wednesday night.

Here’s how to improve your odds:

Look north after dark - between about 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. offers the best window.

Get away from city lights. Find a dark, open area - local parks, open fields, or high ground work best.

Let your camera help. The aurora may be faint to the naked eye but can pop through long-exposure photos or night-mode settings on smartphones.

Check the clouds. Skies need to be mostly clear, and the northern horizon should be visible.

How rare is this for D.C.?

Very. Even during strong solar cycles, seeing the aurora this far south is unusual. The last widespread visibility in the region happened back in May during another major geomagnetic storm.

Space weather experts say the sun is approaching its "solar maximum" -a period of heightened activity that can bring more chances like this through 2026.

One more thing — it’s not just pretty!

These storms don’t just paint the sky. They can briefly disrupt satellite communications, GPS accuracy, and even power grids at high latitudes. But for most of us, it’s a reminder that our little corner of the universe is connected to something much bigger - and sometimes, it puts on a show we’ll never forget.

So, if skies cooperate tonight, look up. You just might see a flash of color that’s traveled millions of miles to light up your backyard.

Aurora borealis tracker

Northern lights dazzle DMV region; aurora borealis forecast calls for possible return Wednesday (NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center)

Here's a look at Wednesday night's aurora borealis forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center. More information is available online.