Northeast DC shooting leaves 1 man dead, woman hospitalized
WASHINGTON - D.C. police say one man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were found shot in a vehicle in a Northeast Thursday night.
Police responded to the 800 block of Kenilworth Terrace shortly before 11 p.m.
When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Brandon Rose of Southeast deceased.
The woman – who has not been identified - was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.
Police do not believe her injuries are life threatening.
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person – or people - responsible.
You can reach D.C. police at (202) 727-9099.
