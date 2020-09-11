Northeast DC shooting leaves 1 man dead, woman hospitalized

D.C. police say one man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were found shot in a vehicle in a Northeast Thursday night.

Police responded to the 800 block of Kenilworth Terrace shortly before 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Brandon Rose of Southeast deceased.

The woman – who has not been identified - was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Police do not believe her injuries are life threatening.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person – or people - responsible.

You can reach D.C. police at (202) 727-9099.

