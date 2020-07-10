3 killed in separate shootings in Northeast DC, police say

article

A woman and two men are dead after three separate shootings in Northeast D.C. Friday evening. All were killed within a span of less than three hours, according to authorities.

D.C. Police say the woman was shot and killed in the 700 block of 21st St NE at around 5:20 p.m.

One of the men was fatally shot in the 4900 block of North Capitol Street NE, police say.

Then, at around 7:42 p.m., police say the other man was shot and killed at South Dakota Ave. and Newton St. NE.

