DC man set on fire dies, police continue search for suspect

The search continues for a man accused of setting a homeless man on fire this week in Northeast DC, and the stakes are higher now that the victim is dead.

Police shared surveillance images and video of the suspect after the attack early Wednesday in the 900 block of H Street, Northeast.

The victim, 62-year-old Darryl Finney, died in a local hospital Friday.

Police say, just about 45 minutes before the attack, the same suspect attempted to set another man on fire about five blocks away, also on H Street Northeast. He is also a suspect in a car fire on Florida Avenue.

"This is a guy who was intent on hurting people in a very, very demonic way and I hope if someone is out there watching, I hope you can take a look at this photo and let us know who he is so we can ensure that it doesn't happen again," said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham.

DC police are offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.