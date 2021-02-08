North Texas Congressman Ron Wright dies after contracting COVID-19

article

A North Texas congressman who had been battling lung cancer died after also contracting COVID-19.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Wright represented District 6, which includes southeast Tarrant, Ellis and Navarro counties.

He battled lung cancer last fall and FOX confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. A spokesman said he died Sunday with his wife, Susan, by his side.

"Over the past few years, Congressman Wright had kept a rigorous work schedule on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and at home in Texas’ Congressional District 6 while being treated for cancer. For the previous two weeks, Ron and Susan had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19," a spokesman said in a statement.

Wright took over in District 6 in 2019 after former Congressman Joe Barton retired. He served one full term and was just beginning his second.

His spokesman said he will be remembered as a constitutional conservative, statesman and dedicated lawmaker who always fought for Texas values and individual freedom.

"As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice," he said in a statement.

Wright was 67 years old.