Nomination process for DC's Acting Police Chief Pam Smith intensifies

The D.C. Council Public Safety and Judiciary Committee held its first roundtable on the mayor’s nominee for D.C.’s top cop Wednesday, and the conversations were intense and charged.

As of this Wednesday afternoon, 209 people have been killed in D.C. in 2023. The continued increase in homicides coincides with the nomination process for Acting Police Chief Pamela A. Smith.

Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith would be the first Black woman to lead the Metropolitan Police Department, with over two decades of law enforcement experience under her belt.

She joined MPD last year as the city’s first equity officer before becoming an assistant chief.

Prior to that, she served as U.S. Park police chief for about a year.

The Public Safety and Judiciary Committee invited the public to testify at the meeting. Those who wanted to be heard had to register using the Council’s Hearing Management System.

Over 40 people signed up to speak.

During the council's first nomination roundtable, held inside the Wilson Building, serious concerns were brought up about post-2020 police reforms, the current complications attracting new officers, how to rebuild community trust, and how the department can do better addressing conflicts at home that spread to public gun violence.

The acting chief’s nomination has to be moved out of the Public Safety and Judiciary Committee before it goes to the entire council for a confirmation hearing.

There’s a chance this process could move into winter.

Watch the public roundtable here.