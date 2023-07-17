There’s a new top cop in town. Pamela A. Smith has been appointed D.C.’s acting police chief.

Before joining the Metropolitan Police Department as the chief equity officer, Smith was the chief of the U.S. Park Police.

With over 25 years of law enforcement experience, Smith is the city’s first Black female chief – and she's receiving a warm welcome from some local leaders.

"We are excited to get to know her and get to work closely," said Tammy Gordon, an ANC commissioner in Ward 3.

Ward 8 ANC commissioner Erica Green told FOX 5 Monday, "I think we need her. Coming in a time like this shows she’s passionate and up for the job."

"Welcome to the hardest job of her career," said Ward 5 ANC Commissioner Kathy Henderson.

Smith, who was sworn into this role by Mayor Bowser, steps into the position at a time when crime is on the mind of many residents.

Violent crime across the board is up 36% compared to 2022.

Commissioners throughout the District are witnessing it in the communities.

Gordon represents the Cleveland Park area.

"We are seeing a lot of petty crimes, robbery, car thefts," she said.

From L to R: Ward 8 ANC Commissioner Erica Green, 3C06 ANC Commissioner Tammy Gordon, Ward 5 ANC Commissioner Kathy Henderson

Over in Ward 5, Henderson describes certain parts of the area as volatile.

"We had a car break-in during the day. We had a homicide on May 1," Henderson said.

In Congress Heights, Green is dealing with constant shootings.

"The gun violence is still a huge epidemic in our neighborhood right now. I believe we still have an open-air drug market," she adds.

The acting chief, who also lives in Ward 8 says crime-fighting strategies like enhancing traffic safety checkpoints can help combat rising trends.

"I want to see a cohesive strategy to push back against that," Gordon said.

The latest numbers from MPD show that homicides are up 18%, as a total of 133 people have been murdered since the beginning of the year.

"We are the nation’s capital. We shouldn’t be the murder capital," Henderson said.

During the mayor’s press conference, Smith did address juvenile crime.

She said it’s going to take an "all-government approach" to deal with our young people.

Smith’s full confirmation process will start when the council returns from summer recess in the fall.



