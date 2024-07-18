'Nobody is doing anything': Community angered after 2-year-old injured, 2 men killed in Southeast DC shooting

As police in D.C. continue to search for suspects accused in a deadly quadruple shooting that killed two men and injured a child, neighbors are expressing outrage.

The shooting happened by 22nd and Alabama Ave SE just before 11:30 a.m. According to MPD chief Pamela Smith, a group of armed suspects fired the shots before getting away. It appears there were at least three suspects who were armed, according to Chief Smith.

"This is another example of gun violence that we cannot have in our communities. We are sick and tired of this," Smith said. "We want to say to our community we are working hard every day to ensure this kind of violence is decreased in our community."

The shooting killed two men, injured another man, and injured a 2-year-old girl. The young child was part of a daycare group walking outside at the time of the shooting, police said Thursday. The injuries sustained by her and the victim who survived are considered non-life-threatening.

Joseph Johnson, ANC commissioner for 8B05, said there was not enough being done to protect families in the area.

"I think the mayor holds responsibility for any child that is shot. She is the mayor. Chief, don’t come out giving talking points," Johnson said. "Families don’t feel safe. Young people don’t feel safe. We have a lot of problems but yet, today, what I have seen from the chief is a bunch of talking points that I’m personally — as an elected official, as a father of a 5-year-old — I’m tired of hearing of the bull crap. Something has to change and the chief and mayor and other officials have to do more."

Shaylah Parker lives near where the shooting happened. Her frustration is with the community itself, she said.

"Nothing is going to change because people are not going to change. You got kids having kids. Babies having babies, then babies who don’t know anything. Then babies who are killing babies. There’s nothing you can do. I just mind my business and go home," Parker said. "How can we expect different from other communities if we got problems within our own community? It doesn’t make sense. Nobody makes sense. Politicians. Regular people. Everybody is talking but nobody is doing anything. There’s no point in talking "

The shooting Thursday marked 95 homicides in D.C. so far this year, according to Chief Smith.

"One homicide is too many. One homicide in the District of Columbia is too many. I’m telling you, we are sick and tired of this. We are doing everything we can," she said. "We have not had any significant incidents in this area for a very long time. I commend our commanders who have been doing a lot of great work within this district to clean up some of the activity that was happening many months ago. So I commend them for that but at the same time, we also know things are going to happen."

According to police, the suspects got into a blue Dodge Charger with heavy tint. Anyone with information is urged to contact D.C. police.