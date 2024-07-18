3 suspects wanted following quadruple shooting in Southeast DC, police say

Police are searching for three suspects following a shooting in Southeast D.C. that left at least four people, including a child injured.

Officers responded to the area of 22nd Street and Alabama Ave, SE, following a report of shots fired Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, police found two men with gunshot wounds, both unconscious and not breathing. Another man was found with a gunshot wound and was reported to be conscious and breathing. A female juvenile was also found shot and police say she is in serious condition.

Around 11:40 a.m., police issued a lookout for the three suspects who were wearing black clothing and seen fleeing the scene in a white sedan.

About 20 minutes later, police said they were also looking for a blue Dodge Charger with a heavy tint in connection to the shooting.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Officials are reporting that a child was one of the victims in the shooting.

Police say road closures are in place on 22nd Street, SE, between Alabama Ave, and Savannah Terrace, SE. This may impact Metrobus routes 32, 92, W4, W6 and W8.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

FOX 5 is headed to the scene to gather more details on this developing story. Check back for updates.