No suspects in custody after man shot, killed behind Germantown apartment building

One person was shot and killed behind a Germantown apartment building Friday night, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

County officials say at approximately 8:03 p.m., the Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls for shots fired in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown.

Upon arrival, officers found several shell casings in the parking lot of an apartment complex and quickly found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds behind one of the apartment buildings.

Related article

Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the 57-year-old victim dead on the scene.

Witnesses told police that they saw several people drive away from the location but there are no suspects in custody at this time. No suspect or vehicle descriptions are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.