Former DC teacher facing child sexual abuse material charges; FBI seeking information
WASHINGTON - The FBI is asking for information about a former D.C. teacher who was arrested and is now facing child sexual abuse material charges.
What we know:
John Aaron Gass, a former teacher at the District of Columbia International School, is accused of sexually abusing a minor multiple times and recording the abuse on at least two occasions, according to court documents.
He is charged with production of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor.
What you can do:
Investigators are urging anyone with information, including children who may have had contact with Gass, to reach out by completing an online form, calling 1‑800‑CALL‑FBI (1‑800‑225‑5324), or visiting tips.fbi.gov.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FBI.