Former DC teacher facing child sexual abuse material charges; FBI seeking information

The FBI is asking for information about a former D.C. teacher who was arrested and is now facing child sexual abuse material charges.

What we know:

John Aaron Gass, a former teacher at the District of Columbia International School, is accused of sexually abusing a minor multiple times and recording the abuse on at least two occasions, according to court documents.

He is charged with production of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor.

What you can do:

Investigators are urging anyone with information, including children who may have had contact with Gass, to reach out by completing an online form, calling 1‑800‑CALL‑FBI (1‑800‑225‑5324), or visiting tips.fbi.gov.