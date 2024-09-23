No suspects after man killed in overnight shooting in Prince George's County: police

article

Police in Prince George’s County are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a 31-year-old man overnight.

PGPD says a $25,000 reward is being offered for information in the deadly shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 21 in the 400 block of Xenia Avenue in an unincorporated section of Capitol Heights.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, later identified as Duane Glenn, outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).