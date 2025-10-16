'No Kings' protests planned for Saturday, organizers expect millions to attend

The Brief Nearly 2,700 "No Kings" protests taking place all over the country are planned for this weekend. A flagship event in D.C. is expected to draw between 100,000 and 200,000 people. Republican leaders have spoken out against the effort.



"No Kings" protests are back, and this time, organizers say they expect even more events and even more people.

What we know:

Another round of "No Kings" protests are planned for this Saturday. Nearly 2,700 events are expected to take place across the country, with quite a few scheduled to take place in the District, Maryland, and Virginia.

"This is gonna be the single largest day of protest in American history," said Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen and one of the organizers of the event. "Millions of people gathering together, standing in solidarity, and saying a very simple thing: In America, we don’t have a king, we don’t have a dictator. We have a president, and we have a democracy that must be upheld."

The backstory:

This weekend's events will be similar to last June, when protests served as counterprogramming to the Army’s 250th anniversary parade, which was held the same day.

Now though, organizers believe things in the country have gotten worse. So, one of their "flagship" protests is planned for 3rd Street NW and Pennsylvania Ave NW, right by the Capitol. Gilbert said between 100,000 and 200,000 people are expected to attend just that event.

The other side:

At a press conference Wednesday, while discussing the government shutdown, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R - LA) said, "we call it the hate America rally that’ll happen Saturday," adding that the protests will help draw a contrast between Republicans and Democrats.

"I bet you see Antifa types, I bet you see the Marxists on full display, the people who don’t want to stand and defend the foundational truths of this Republic, and we do."

Fox 5 emailed the White House for comment on the rallies. Spokesperson Abigail Jackson replied, "Who cares?"

How to watch the No Kings protest in DC

The protest will be streamed live on FOX LOCAL and on FOX 5's YouTube channel.

FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more. Here's how to download.