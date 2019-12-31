No injuries after gun pulled on officer, police fire shots, authorities say

article

Police say there were no injuries after a gun was pulled on an officer in Prince George’s County on New Year's Eve.

Authorities say they were patroling on Silver Park Drive in the Suitland area Tuesday night when they approached a group who they say were drinking in public.

Investigators say one person from the group ran from the area. When an officer caught up with him they say he pulled a handgun from his waistband. Police say the officer pulled his gun an fired several shots.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

A second officer arrived and the man was taken into custody. No one was struck by the shots fired, police say. No injuries were reported.

Police have not identified the person involed, nor have they indicated what he may be charged with. Officials posted a picture of the weapon recovered on Twitter.