No injuries were reported after the second collision this month involving a mobile lounge shuttle at Dulles International Airport.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officials said the latest incident happened at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, when an airline tug had a minor collision with a mobile lounge along an airfield service road.

The shuttle was taken out of service for inspection, and passengers continued their trip on another shuttle to the concourse. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Earlier this month, 18 people were hospitalized after a mobile lounge struck the dock while pulling up to the building to let passengers into the concourse.

Dulles has 19 mobile lounges that can carry up to 102 passengers, according to the airport’s website. Each is about 54 feet long and 16 feet wide.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ No injuries after another collision involving Dulles mobile lounge shuttle