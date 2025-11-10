The Brief A mobile lounge, also known as a people mover, struck a dock at Dulles International Airport on Monday. Passengers were evaluated by medical staff at the airport and officials say 18 were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Details on how the incident occurred are still under investigation but the airport is open and operating as normal.



The Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority says 18 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation after a mobile lounge, also known as a "people mover" struck a dock at Dulles International Airport on Monday.

What we know:

According to officials, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m.

MWAA says a mobile lounge transporting passengers to Concourse D at Dulles International Airport struck the dock at an angle as it was pulling up to the building.

Passengers were able to get off of the mobile lounge via stairs.

They were immediately evaluated by Airports Authority Fire and Rescue personnel for possible injuries. While officials initially said only eight were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, that number has since been corrected to 18.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear how the accident happened or if there was significant damage to any of the airport's equipment.

No additional information has been released about the victims.

The airport is open and operating as normal.