Parents excited to be fans on the pitch again at Maryland SoccerPlex

Changes are now in effect that allow some spectators back to the field to see their kids play at the Maryland Soccerplex in Boyds, Md.

The changes went into effect on Friday and allow for spectators to return to the field with certain restrictions.

The Maryland Soccerplex is located in upper Montgomery County, and is billed as a 160 acre outdoor facility with around 20 grass fields. Parents tell FOX 5 they had to watch from the parking lot.

We found several parents with their children still keeping their distance Saturday by standing on pick-up truck flatbeds and sitting on cars to catch the action.

The Maryland Soccerplex’s management says it worked with the Montgomery County Health Department and Emergency Management to get the spectator changes approved.

Some of those new field spectator rules include:

•Only one parent/spectator allowed per player

•Spectators must wear masks at all times

•Spectators are being guided to stand or sit on a dashed line that marks 6ft distances, drawn around the perimeter of the soccer field

•No more than 50 players, coaches, and officials are allowed on the field and bench areas

FOX 5 found a lot of younger players at the complex on Saturday morning. Many of the players say that sideline support means the world.

“We’re now finally able to come to some sense of normality. I appreciate that. It’s great,” said Felix Veras, who told FOX 5 he was not allowed on the field and forgot until the complex’s staff reminded him.

When asked about coronavirus concerns as cases rise in the greater D.C. area, Veras said, “Because we keep a distance, I feel fairly safe.”

Facility staff were spotted driving field-to-field checking to make sure the rules were being followed.

The facility says the county can roll back its reopening if it’s found that guidelines are not being followed.

Montgomery County is still in Phase 2 of its Coronavirus reopening plan.